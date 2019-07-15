Vmware Cl A Com (VMW) Stake Upped by Pinebridge Investments Lp; As Central Securities (CET) Stock Rose, Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Com (VMW) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 5,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.52M, up from 130,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.7. About 1.91 million shares traded or 58.05% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – $VMW Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $785.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 11,023 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 10.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone / Gso Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) by 36,190 shares to 48,961 shares, valued at $698,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc. by 23,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Css Lc Il invested in 36,716 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 3 shares. Jbf Capital Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 5,650 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 0.22% or 13,015 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets holds 33,576 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 63,192 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 8,458 shares. Roberts Glore And Il has 0.16% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0.01% or 33,333 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Columbia Asset holds 4,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp reported 4,045 shares stake. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Com Ny has invested 0.06% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Natixis reported 289,699 shares. Hanseatic Management Ser owns 10,089 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,570 shares. 2.15 million were reported by Clearbridge Invs Llc. Hudock Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 106 shares. United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.41% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Wealth Architects Lc stated it has 7,662 shares. Marietta Prtn Ltd Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Utd Service Automobile Association holds 26,179 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 1,976 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp owns 500 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 8,667 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 2,983 shares.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil S A Ads Rep 1 Unit (NYSE:BSBR) by 41,016 shares to 533,667 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 17,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,213 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New Com (NASDAQ:LION).