Vmware Cl A Class A (VMW) Valuation Declined While Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Cut Stake by $3.20 Million; Mastercard (MA) Position Boosted by Alley Company Llc

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A (VMW) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 17,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 38,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, down from 56,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.64M shares traded or 126.30% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 14/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Report: VMWare CFO likely to turn down job at Uber, slowing down ride-hailing giant’s race to IPO; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – VMware Simplifies Modern Data Center and Hybrid Cloud Environments through Updates to vRealize Cloud Management Platform; 09/05/2018 – QuintessenceLabs qCrypt Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say; 17/04/2018 – $VMW Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 1,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 34,071 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 32,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 14,143 shares to 52,166 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 28,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS).