VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Both VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.56 N/A -3.22 0.00 uniQure N.V. 54 296.72 N/A -2.48 0.00

the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of VIVUS Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

VIVUS Inc.’s current beta is 2.06 and it happens to be 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s beta is 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

VIVUS Inc. and uniQure N.V. Ratings and Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively uniQure N.V. has an average target price of $81, with potential upside of 15.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VIVUS Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.8% and 73.8%. About 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has weaker performance than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.