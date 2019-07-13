VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.53 N/A -3.22 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights VIVUS Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us VIVUS Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VIVUS Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.8% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year VIVUS Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.