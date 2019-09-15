VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.61 N/A -3.22 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 574.86 N/A -1.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of VIVUS Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VIVUS Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VIVUS Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.1% and 12.8%. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 79.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has weaker performance than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.