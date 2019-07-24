VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Both VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.49 N/A -3.22 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has VIVUS Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.06 beta indicates that VIVUS Inc. is 106.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 3.31 beta which is 231.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, PDS Biotechnology Corporation which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VIVUS Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both VIVUS Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 18.8% and 27.5% respectively. Insiders held 2% of VIVUS Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has stronger performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors VIVUS Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.