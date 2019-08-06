VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -3.22 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights VIVUS Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VIVUS Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VIVUS Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered VIVUS Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.75 average target price and a 136.67% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.