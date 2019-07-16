VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.52 N/A -3.22 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 135.05 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VIVUS Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VIVUS Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Iterum Therapeutics plc are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for VIVUS Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 152.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VIVUS Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 18.8% and 75.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. was more bullish than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.