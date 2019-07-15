VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

Both VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.53 N/A -3.22 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights VIVUS Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility & Risk

VIVUS Inc.’s 2.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 106.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.31 beta which makes it 131.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VIVUS Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.8% of VIVUS Inc. shares and 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. 2% are VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88%

For the past year VIVUS Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.