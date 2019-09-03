VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

We are comparing VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of VIVUS Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VIVUS Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

VIVUS Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 0.17 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. are 4 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VIVUS Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares and 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats VIVUS Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).