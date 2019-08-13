VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -3.22 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 6.58 N/A 2.08 10.22

In table 1 we can see VIVUS Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.79 shows that VIVUS Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Exelixis Inc.’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Exelixis Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for VIVUS Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Exelixis Inc. is $30.75, which is potential 55.54% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. was more bullish than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Exelixis Inc. beats VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.