VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 -1.77 9.62M -3.22 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 0.00 35.71M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VIVUS Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VIVUS Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 241,000,075.16% 90.4% -11.4% CTI BioPharma Corp. 4,613,695,090.44% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.79 beta indicates that VIVUS Inc. is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CTI BioPharma Corp. has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VIVUS Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.1% and 53.9%. VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats on 5 of the 9 factors VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.