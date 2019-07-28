VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -3.22 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 9.58 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

VIVUS Inc. has a beta of 2.06 and its 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cerecor Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. VIVUS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for VIVUS Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cerecor Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 143.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.8% of VIVUS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has stronger performance than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc. beats VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.