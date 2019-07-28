VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) EPS Estimated At $-1.00; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Cut By $7.78 Million Its Gray Television (GTN) Position

Analysts expect VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) to report $-1.00 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $-1.2 EPS. After having $-0.75 EPS previously, VIVUS, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. It closed at $3.3 lastly. It is down 26.13% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.56% the S&P500. Some Historical VVUS News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022580 Company: VIVUS; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE RANBAXY INC/SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES INC; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. (NOG), VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), And Others; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 09/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 13/03/2018 – VIVUS 4Q Rev $11.9M; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS PACT TO BUY ALL PRODUCT RIGHTS FOR PANCREAZE®; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS RESTRUCTURES DEBT & GAINS ACCESS TO NEW CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 26.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 370,244 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock rose 10.74%. The New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc holds 1.01M shares with $21.65 million value, down from 1.38 million last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 433,815 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 225 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Com reported 26,192 shares. Walleye Trading Lc owns 30,255 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 1.35 million shares or 0% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc reported 46,250 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research Co Inc holds 18,100 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 538,063 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 97,020 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Raymond James Services Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 62,671 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Pennsylvania-based Penn Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 1.21% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Raymond James Associate invested in 0% or 39,274 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 45,733 shares or 0% of the stock. 85,400 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 128,574 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gray Television had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stephens. Noble Financial maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.30 million for 15.93 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

