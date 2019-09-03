VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Contrasting side by side

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VIVUS Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

VIVUS Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s -0.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. are 4 and 3.5. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered VIVUS Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average price target and a 110.08% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year VIVUS Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.