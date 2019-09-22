VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Contrasting side by side

Both VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.60 N/A -3.22 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of VIVUS Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. Its rival Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

VIVUS Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 47.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares and 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats VIVUS Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.