VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Comparing side by side

We are comparing VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -3.22 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see VIVUS Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of VIVUS Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to VIVUS Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors VIVUS Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.