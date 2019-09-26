VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) Comparing side by side

Since VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.57 N/A -3.22 0.00 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of VIVUS Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.46% of Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance while Motif Bio plc has -90.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors VIVUS Inc. beats Motif Bio plc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.