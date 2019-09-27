VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Contrasting side by side

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 -1.74 9.62M -3.22 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 15.88M -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VIVUS Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 243,754,117.47% 90.4% -11.4% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 428,101,579.77% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

4 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. Its rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. VIVUS Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares and 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year VIVUS Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.