VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.60 N/A -3.22 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VIVUS Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of VIVUS Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.79 beta means VIVUS Inc.’s volatility is 79.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 0.78 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. VIVUS Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VIVUS Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.1% and 3.7% respectively. Insiders held 2.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.