VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparison side by side

Both VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 -1.77 9.62M -3.22 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights VIVUS Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of VIVUS Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 241,884,790.43% 90.4% -11.4% Heat Biologics Inc. 5,905,869,525.71% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

VIVUS Inc.’s current beta is 1.79 and it happens to be 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Heat Biologics Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered VIVUS Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,467.09% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.