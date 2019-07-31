VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparison side by side

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -3.22 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 85.03 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VIVUS Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has VIVUS Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

VIVUS Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 57.82% and its consensus target price is $23.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VIVUS Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.8% and 41.6% respectively. Insiders held 2% of VIVUS Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.