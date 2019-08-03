VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Contrasting side by side

Both VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.50 N/A -3.22 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights VIVUS Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility & Risk

VIVUS Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and has 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. About 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. was more bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors VIVUS Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.