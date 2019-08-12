VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -3.22 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VIVUS Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

VIVUS Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 1.88 beta and it is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. are 4 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VIVUS Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VIVUS Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.1% and 82.9% respectively. About 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year VIVUS Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.