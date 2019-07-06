VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Contrasting side by side

Both VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 132 135.55 N/A -11.36 0.00

Demonstrates VIVUS Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has VIVUS Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.06 shows that VIVUS Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. bluebird bio Inc.’s 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VIVUS Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. bluebird bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

VIVUS Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the consensus price target of bluebird bio Inc. is $163.83, which is potential 28.16% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.8% of VIVUS Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. 2% are VIVUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. was more bullish than bluebird bio Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.