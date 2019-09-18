VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Comparing side by side

Since VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.62 N/A -3.22 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights VIVUS Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for VIVUS Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 399.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has 23.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.