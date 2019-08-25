VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Contrasting side by side

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.66 N/A -3.22 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VIVUS Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for VIVUS Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 545.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VIVUS Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.1% and 88.1%. About 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.