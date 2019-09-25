VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.57 N/A -3.22 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of VIVUS Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for VIVUS Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 66.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VIVUS Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.1% and 88.1%. 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.