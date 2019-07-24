VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) Analysts See $-1.00 EPS; NORTHLAND POWER ORDINARY SHARES CA (NPIFF) Sellers Decreased By 17.95% Their Shorts

Analysts expect VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) to report $-1.00 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $-1.2 EPS. After having $-0.75 EPS previously, VIVUS, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 14,709 shares traded. VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) has declined 26.13% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.56% the S&P500. Some Historical VVUS News: 09/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS to Acquire Product Rights for Pancreaze Delayed-Release Capsules in the U.S. and Canada Held by Janssen Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS Expands Its Comml Pdt Portfolio With the Acquisition of PANCREAZE; 08/05/2018 – VIVUS 1Q Loss $10.7M; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS: NEW CAPITAL TO BE USED TO PURCHASE PANCREAZE; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 18/05/2018 – VIVUS SAYS ON MAY 17, GOT LETTER FROM NASDAQ INFORMING NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL GRANTED CO’S REQUEST FOR CONTINUED LISTING, ON CONDITIONS- SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 VIVUS 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 30/04/2018 – VIVUS SAYS AMOS HAS JOINED AS COMPANY’S NEW CEO

NORTHLAND POWER INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had a decrease of 17.95% in short interest. NPIFF’s SI was 73,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 17.95% from 89,700 shares previously. With 5,700 avg volume, 13 days are for NORTHLAND POWER INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)’s short sellers to cover NPIFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 5,140 shares traded or 132.68% up from the average. Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Northland Power Inc. develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.49 billion. It generates electricity from thermal, wind, solar, hydro, and biomass power plants. It has a 17.18 P/E ratio. As of March 03, 2017, the firm owned or had a net economic interest in power producing facilities with a total capacity of approximately 1,394 megawatts.