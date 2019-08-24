VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Specialized sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International PLC 1 0.44 N/A -0.84 0.00 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 14 6.29 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of VivoPower International PLC and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% -5% -2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for VivoPower International PLC and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is $10, which is potential -46.98% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VivoPower International PLC and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 94% respectively. VivoPower International PLC’s share owned by insiders are 81.31%. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VivoPower International PLC -2.94% -11.51% -10.22% 22.01% -19.61% 90.7% Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 15.19% 28.08% 43.37% 147.95% 148.91% 179.48%

For the past year VivoPower International PLC has weaker performance than Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation beats VivoPower International PLC on 6 of the 8 factors.

VivoPower International PLC builds, finances, and operates solar power assets. It offers renewable energy for commercial, industrial, and government customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; San Francisco, California; Brisbane and North Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Dallas, Texas; and Manila, Philippines. VivoPower International PLC operates as a subsidiary of Arowana International Limited.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company offers mmWave devices and modules, such as gigabit connectors, gigabit indoor devices and modules, and gigabit outdoor products, which allow customers to wirelessly transfer data and ultra high-definition video content. It sells its products directly to end customers through a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, as well as indirectly through a network of independent sell-in and sell-through distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.