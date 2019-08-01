VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Both VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) are Semiconductor – Specialized companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International PLC 1 0.43 N/A -1.80 0.00 Himax Technologies Inc. 3 0.74 N/A 0.02 189.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VivoPower International PLC and Himax Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Himax Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 1.1%

Liquidity

VivoPower International PLC has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Himax Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Himax Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VivoPower International PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for VivoPower International PLC and Himax Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Himax Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Himax Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4 average target price and a 27.80% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VivoPower International PLC and Himax Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.4% and 14.2% respectively. 81.31% are VivoPower International PLC’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Himax Technologies Inc. has 12.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VivoPower International PLC -3.15% -0.32% 10.81% -10.87% -51.76% 90.7% Himax Technologies Inc. 1.79% 4.6% -11.89% -22.68% -51.36% -0.58%

For the past year VivoPower International PLC had bullish trend while Himax Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Himax Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors VivoPower International PLC.

VivoPower International PLC builds, finances, and operates solar power assets. It offers renewable energy for commercial, industrial, and government customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; San Francisco, California; Brisbane and North Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Dallas, Texas; and Manila, Philippines. VivoPower International PLC operates as a subsidiary of Arowana International Limited.

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, and silicon IPs. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, and medical devices. The company markets its products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.