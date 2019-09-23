VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) and ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Comparing side by side

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) and ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) compete against each other in the Semiconductor – Specialized sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International PLC 1 0.34 N/A -0.84 0.00 ReneSola Ltd 1 1.10 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VivoPower International PLC and ReneSola Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VivoPower International PLC and ReneSola Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International PLC 0.00% 0% 0% ReneSola Ltd 0.00% -9.8% -2.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.1% of VivoPower International PLC shares and 13% of ReneSola Ltd shares. About 81.31% of VivoPower International PLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, ReneSola Ltd has 46.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VivoPower International PLC -2.94% -11.51% -10.22% 22.01% -19.61% 90.7% ReneSola Ltd -0.92% -14.29% -29.87% -36.47% -53.45% -9.24%

For the past year VivoPower International PLC has 90.7% stronger performance while ReneSola Ltd has -9.24% weaker performance.

Summary

VivoPower International PLC beats ReneSola Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.

VivoPower International PLC builds, finances, and operates solar power assets. It offers renewable energy for commercial, industrial, and government customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; San Francisco, California; Brisbane and North Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Dallas, Texas; and Manila, Philippines. VivoPower International PLC operates as a subsidiary of Arowana International Limited.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various solar power products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. It provides virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline, and multicrystalline solar wafers; and photovoltaic cells. The company also offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar modules for use in various residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems, as well as offers wafer processing services. In addition, it develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a pipeline of approximately 1.3 gigawatt of solar power projects in various stages. Further, it produces and sells crucibles, steel wires, and silicon carbon powder; and trades in and invests in solar industry. The company offers its products to the manufacturers of solar wafers, cells, and modules, as well as to the distributors, installers, and end users of solar modules. ReneSola Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.