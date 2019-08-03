VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor – Specialized companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VivoPower International PLC has 0.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 61.54% institutional ownership for its peers. 81.31% of VivoPower International PLC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Semiconductor – Specialized companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have VivoPower International PLC and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International PLC 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.09% 67.76% 8.07%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting VivoPower International PLC and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International PLC N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 20.10M 1.84B 320.99

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for VivoPower International PLC and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.38 2.79 2.66

The peers have a potential upside of 25.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of VivoPower International PLC and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VivoPower International PLC -2.94% -11.51% -10.22% 22.01% -19.61% 90.7% Industry Average 5.86% 7.99% 22.98% 51.55% 46.53% 81.25%

For the past year VivoPower International PLC was more bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

VivoPower International PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

VivoPower International PLC’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

VivoPower International PLC builds, finances, and operates solar power assets. It offers renewable energy for commercial, industrial, and government customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; San Francisco, California; Brisbane and North Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Dallas, Texas; and Manila, Philippines. VivoPower International PLC operates as a subsidiary of Arowana International Limited.