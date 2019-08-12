Vivo Energy Plc (LON:VVO) Stock Rating Kept at Morgan Stanley; The GBX 148.00 Target Indicates 27.59% Potential; Independent Bank (IBCP)’s Sentiment Is 0.97

Independent Bank Corp (IBCP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 57 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 59 decreased and sold positions in Independent Bank Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 17.82 million shares, up from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Independent Bank Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 47 Increased: 38 New Position: 19.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 11.4% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation for 1.83 million shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 110,252 shares or 4.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 1.65% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 1.32% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 232,420 shares.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 74,432 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Pay A 0.8% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Independent Bank (IBCP) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 9.96 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company has market cap of $448.19 million. The firm also offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It has a 11.4 P/E ratio. It also provides title insurance, and investment and insurance services; and acquires and services payment plans used by clients to purchase vehicle service contracts provided and administered by third parties.

