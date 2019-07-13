Vivint Solar (VSLR) Shares Rose While Arosa Capital Management LP Lifted Position; Tnb Financial Holds Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN)

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 38.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 648,880 shares traded. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 43.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 08/03/2018 – NEW MEXICO AG LAWSUIT ALLEGES VIVINT ENGAGED IN FRAUD AND RACKETEERING WITH ITS RESIDENTIAL SOLAR CONTRACTS; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Unveils New Sensory Environment at Vivint Smart Home Arena to Support Children With Intellectual and; 23/05/2018 – Vivint Seeking $355 Million With Solar Securitization Deal; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR CEO DAVID BYWATER SPEAKS ON 4Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 VIVINT SOLAR 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 43C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Rev $68.3M; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR CFO DANA RUSSELL SPEAKS ON 4Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss $61.4M; 10/04/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Named One of Utah’s Top Patent Companies; 21/05/2018 – Federated Wireless and Vivint to Present on the Spectrum of Possibilities for Private LTE Network Services Leveraging CBRS at ConnectX 2018

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 394 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.68M, up from 10,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products

More notable recent Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Vivint Solar (VSLR) Prices 8M Common Stock Offering at $5.50/Share – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “It’s Time to Enter The Vivint Solar Story, Citi Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Green New Deal Could Supercharge These Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Vivint Solar Is Up 73% in 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Solar Energy Has Record Start to 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 37,581 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pure Acquisition Corp by 425,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold VSLR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 107.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 20,574 shares. Arosa Capital Management LP owns 1.96M shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 192,332 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) or 2.72 million shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Company reported 51,797 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 3,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 13,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Fmr Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Awm Investment invested 0.69% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 13,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). D E Shaw & Co owns 432,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 31,300 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 64,131 shares to 72,000 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.