Vivint Solar (VSLR) Share Price Rose While Arosa Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Decreased Stake

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 38.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 525,958 shares traded. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 43.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 18/05/2018 – Vivint Solar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR IS SAID TO GET $100 MILLION FINANCING LED BY RBC; 10/04/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Named One of Utah’s Top Patent Companies; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive – Vivint closes tax equity for resi portfolio; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR CFO DANA RUSSELL SPEAKS ON 4Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q Net $183.9M; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 23/05/2018 – Vivint Seeking $355 Million With Solar Securitization Deal; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Vivint Smart Home One of America’s Best Employers for 2018

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 58,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 192,530 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.60 million, down from 251,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11,786 activity.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 19,698 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keane Group Inc by 343,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold VSLR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 107.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 51,797 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 75,311 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 70,700 shares stake. Voya Investment Management Lc has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 0% or 140,848 shares. Awm Invest holds 705,354 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Art Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 84,781 shares. Firsthand Cap Management Inc holds 0.02% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com, New York-based fund reported 192,332 shares. 40,000 are owned by Rbf Ltd Liability. State Street stated it has 548,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 650,298 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 7,183 shares. 65,800 were reported by Mackenzie Fin.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Randolph Company accumulated 170,621 shares. Spectrum Management Group invested in 475 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clean Yield owns 4,268 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Corporation has 17,099 shares. Karp Mngmt stated it has 0.79% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Ipswich Mngmt Inc has 1.63% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 31,342 shares. Coho Partners Ltd has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,060 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,355 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jennison Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Greenwood Capital Associate Limited Com, South Carolina-based fund reported 44,495 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cibc Natl Bank Usa reported 12,034 shares stake. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cumberland holds 1,470 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

