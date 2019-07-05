Vivint Solar (VSLR) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $4.15 Million; Augustine Asset Management Lowered Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (TSM) Position as Stock Rose

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (TSM) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 13,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,466 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 150,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 2.37M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 38.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 660,713 shares traded. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 43.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 08/03/2018 – NEW MEXICO ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST VIVINT SOLAR VSLR.N ALLEGING UNFAIR BUSINESS PRACTICES; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q Net $183.9M; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.43; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR CEO DAVID BYWATER SPEAKS ON 4Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY MEGAWATTS INSTALLED 44.6 MW VS 47.1 MW; 17/04/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR IS SAID TO GET $100 MILLION FINANCING LED BY RBC; 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 18/05/2018 – Vivint Solar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.15B for 24.40 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (NYSE:TLK) by 19,423 shares to 66,969 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc (Tpr) by 17,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 19,698 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sunrun Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold VSLR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 107.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mngmt reported 16,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated owns 67,018 shares. Cushing Asset LP reported 12,500 shares. 75,311 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc. Barclays Public Lc reported 45,078 shares stake. Swiss Bancshares has 62,900 shares. 23,876 are held by Art Advisors Limited Liability. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 17,458 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 49,948 shares. Legal General Grp Plc owns 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 7,183 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 84,781 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability has 10,000 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 241,010 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 222,243 shares.

