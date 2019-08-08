Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) Reaches $9.17 52-Week High; Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Sentiment Is 1.91

The stock of Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) hit a new 52-week high and has $9.45 target or 3.00% above today’s $9.17 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.15 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $9.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $34.62 million more. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 528,923 shares traded. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 47.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR EXPECTS INSTALLATION GROWTH IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $68.3 MLN, UP 28 PCT; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 4Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q Rev $66.8M; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 1Q REV. $68.3M, EST. $65.9M; 08/03/2018 – NEW MEXICO ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST VIVINT SOLAR VSLR.N ALLEGING UNFAIR BUSINESS PRACTICES; 16/05/2018 – Vivint Solar to Offer LG Chem RESU Batteries to Solar Power Customers; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC – MW INSTALLED OF APPROXIMATELY 40 MWS FOR QUARTER

Speedway Motorsports Inc (TRK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 44 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 23 decreased and sold their stakes in Speedway Motorsports Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 8.55 million shares, up from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Speedway Motorsports Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 20 Increased: 30 New Position: 14.

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It operates through two divisions, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm installs and owns solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $808.91 million. The firm owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. It has a 21.31 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 784,000 with 760 luxury suites.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 17,383 shares traded. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) has risen 14.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TRK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Speedway Motorsports Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRK); 26/04/2018 – Speedway Motorsports Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.20; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS – ESTIMATES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX $20 MLN – $30 MLN; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTOR 4Q REV. $76.4M, EST. $83.5M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 Speedway Motorsports 4Q EPS $2.77; 26/04/2018 – Speedway Motorsports 1Q Rev $74.4M; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS – NON-RECURRING BENEFITS OF INCOME TAX LAW CHANGES OF $119.4 MLN OR $2.91 PER DILUTED SHARE IN 2017; 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.20; 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports 4Q Net $113.7M; 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports 4Q Rev $76.4M