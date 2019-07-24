Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) EPS Estimated At $-0.56; NEOPOST SA ORDINARY SHARES (NPACF) SI Increased By 12.53%

NEOPOST SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NPACF) had an increase of 12.53% in short interest. NPACF’s SI was 40,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.53% from 35,900 shares previously. It closed at $26.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) to report $-0.56 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $-0.5 EPS. After having $-0.74 EPS previously, Vivint Solar, Inc.’s analysts see -24.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 641,958 shares traded. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 43.64% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service; 21/05/2018 – Federated Wireless and Vivint to Present on the Spectrum of Possibilities for Private LTE Network Services Leveraging CBRS at; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q Rev $66.8M; 08/03/2018 – NEW MEXICO AG LAWSUIT ALLEGES VIVINT ENGAGED IN FRAUD AND RACKETEERING WITH ITS RESIDENTIAL SOLAR CONTRACTS; 18/05/2018 – Vivint Solar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss $61.4M; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive – Vivint closes tax equity for resi portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Federated Wireless and Vivint to Present on the Spectrum of Possibilities for Private LTE Network Services Leveraging CBRS at ConnectX 2018

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11,786 activity. On Friday, February 1 Dickson Paul S. sold $11,786 worth of Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) or 2,619 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold Vivint Solar, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 107.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Perella Weinberg Prtn L P has invested 0.05% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 51,797 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank owns 62,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability reported 155,735 shares stake. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 1.83M shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp reported 14,808 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt L P has 20,574 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 241,010 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 40,000 shares. 29,710 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. Raymond James Financial Services holds 0% or 72,214 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR).

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $967.91 million. It operates through two divisions, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm installs and owns solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts.

