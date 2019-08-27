Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG). The two are both Semiconductor – Specialized companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Solar Inc. 6 3.15 N/A -0.24 0.00 SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 54 3.58 N/A 2.27 28.71

Table 1 highlights Vivint Solar Inc. and SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vivint Solar Inc. and SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Solar Inc. 0.00% -9.9% -1.3% SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.38 shows that Vivint Solar Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.13 beta.

Liquidity

Vivint Solar Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SolarEdge Technologies Inc. are 2.9 and 2.3 respectively. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vivint Solar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vivint Solar Inc. and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Solar Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$12.67 is Vivint Solar Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 62.23%. Meanwhile, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $67, while its potential downside is -18.13%. Based on the data given earlier, Vivint Solar Inc. is looking more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vivint Solar Inc. and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92% and 94% respectively. Vivint Solar Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, 2.8% are SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vivint Solar Inc. 2.74% 4.7% 51.1% 105.22% 47.32% 116.54% SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 4.37% 4.7% 47.78% 54.39% 23.08% 85.84%

For the past year Vivint Solar Inc. has stronger performance than SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. beats Vivint Solar Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. The company installs and owns solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. It also offers photovoltaic installation devices and software products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had an aggregate capacity of 681.1 megawatts covering 99,600 homes in 14 states. It has operations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah. Vivint Solar, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Energy to provide customizable home energy storage systems in the United States. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring software. Its products are used in a range of solar market segments, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms; and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers, as well as PV module manufacturers. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.