Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical Inc. 43 0.24 N/A -1.36 0.00 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.46 N/A -5.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Viveve Medical Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Viveve Medical Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 453.3% -91.6%

Volatility & Risk

Viveve Medical Inc. has a -0.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Viveve Medical Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Viveve Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viveve Medical Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.1% and 90%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.02% are Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. -6.35% -6.82% -6.35% 24.44% -53.1% 73.91%

For the past year Viveve Medical Inc. has -83.62% weaker performance while Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has 73.91% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. beats Viveve Medical Inc.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.