Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -1.36 0.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 42 25.94 N/A -20.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Viveve Medical Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Viveve Medical Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4% Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Viveve Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Silk Road Medical Inc which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Viveve Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Silk Road Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Viveve Medical Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Silk Road Medical Inc’s potential upside is 14.27% and its consensus price target is $47.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viveve Medical Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 74.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 41.6% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62% Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65%

For the past year Viveve Medical Inc. had bearish trend while Silk Road Medical Inc had bullish trend.

Summary

Silk Road Medical Inc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Viveve Medical Inc.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.