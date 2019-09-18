Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical Inc. N/A 0.26 N/A -1.36 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 5 0.53 N/A -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Viveve Medical Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Viveve Medical Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4% Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8%

Risk & Volatility

Viveve Medical Inc. has a -0.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nuvectra Corporation on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Viveve Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nuvectra Corporation are 6.6 and 6.1 respectively. Nuvectra Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Viveve Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Viveve Medical Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Nuvectra Corporation is $18, which is potential 1,092.05% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.1% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares and 76.7% of Nuvectra Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Nuvectra Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62% Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03%

For the past year Viveve Medical Inc. has stronger performance than Nuvectra Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Nuvectra Corporation beats Viveve Medical Inc.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.