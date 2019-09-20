Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) Reaches $6.39 After 6.00% Down Move; Ipg Investment Advisors Decreased Citigroup Com New (C) Stake By $757.72 Million

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc Com New (C) stake by 44.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,820 shares as Citigroup Inc Com New (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Ipg Investment Advisors Llc holds 13,685 shares with $958.36M value, down from 24,505 last quarter. Citigroup Inc Com New now has $158.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 6.97 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc

The stock of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 15.48% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 137,529 shares traded or 145.59% up from the average. Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) has declined 91.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVE News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Viveve Medical; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical Names Scott Durbin as CEO, Effective Immediately; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Viveve Medical; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Appoints Scott Durbin as CEO; 15/03/2018 Viveve Medical 4Q Loss/Shr 53c; 10/05/2018 – VIVEVE MEDICAL – DURBIN’S APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS PATRICIA SCHELLER’S DECISION TO STEP DOWN FROM HER POSITION AS CEO; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Appoints Scott Durbin as Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical Sees 2018 Rev $22M-$24M; 10/05/2018 – VIVEVE NAMES SCOTT DURBIN AS CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Viveve Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIVE)The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $3.72M company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $6.01 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VIVE worth $222,960 less.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company has market cap of $3.72 million. The firm offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It currently has negative earnings. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally.

Analysts await Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 56.41% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Viveve Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.45 billion for 8.88 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased Wal Mart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) stake by 3,550 shares to 9,341 valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatility Etf (USMV) stake by 147 shares and now owns 40,651 shares. Mednax Inc Com (NYSE:MD) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 22.23% above currents $70.36 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings.