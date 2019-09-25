Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) Reaches $5.98 After 4.00% Up Move; Dermira (DERM) Shorts Up By 3.42%

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) had an increase of 3.42% in short interest. DERM’s SI was 4.62 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.42% from 4.47 million shares previously. With 870,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)’s short sellers to cover DERM’s short positions. The SI to Dermira Inc’s float is 14.46%. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 396,461 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss/Shr $1.42; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Dermira; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS ACHIEVED TREATMENT TARGETS; 29/05/2018 – UCB Gets FDA OK of Cimzia for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC DERM.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.42; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important

The stock of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.77% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 654,527 shares traded or 639.99% up from the average. Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) has declined 91.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVE News: 16/05/2018 – Viveve Announces Initiation of VIVEVE Il Clinical Study; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical: Scheller Will Remain on Board; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical Names Scott Durbin as CEO, Effective Immediately; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 10/05/2018 – VIVEVE NAMES SCOTT DURBIN AS CEO; 10/05/2018 – VIVEVE MEDICAL – DURBIN’S APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS PATRICIA SCHELLER’S DECISION TO STEP DOWN FROM HER POSITION AS CEO; 10/05/2018 – VIVEVE MEDICAL INC – SCHELLER WILL REMAIN ON VIVEVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical 1Q Loss $12.4M; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical Sees 2018 Rev $22M-$24M; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical: Patricia Scheller Steps Down as CEO to Pursue Other Personal and Business OpportunitiesThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $3.48M company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $6.22 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VIVE worth $139,000 more.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,998 activity. 23,419 shares valued at $199,998 were bought by WIGGANS THOMAS G on Thursday, August 15.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $390.03 million. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company has market cap of $3.48 million. The firm offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It currently has negative earnings. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally.