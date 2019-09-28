Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) Reaches $5.01 Yearly Low; WESTON GEORGE LTD PFD ORDINARY SHARES (WNGRF) Shorts Lowered By 42.91%

The stock of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.61 target or 8.00% below today’s $5.01 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.91 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $4.61 price target is reached, the company will be worth $233,120 less. The stock decreased 7.90% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 425,066 shares traded or 242.55% up from the average. Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) has declined 91.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVE News: 10/05/2018 – VIVEVE MEDICAL INC – SCHELLER WILL REMAIN ON VIVEVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Viveve Announces Initiation of VIVEVE Il Clinical Study; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Appoints Scott Durbin as Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – VIVEVE MEDICAL – DURBIN’S APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS PATRICIA SCHELLER’S DECISION TO STEP DOWN FROM HER POSITION AS CEO; 15/03/2018 Viveve Medical 4Q Loss/Shr 53c; 19/03/2018 – Viveve Announces FDA Approval of IDE to Conduct VIVEVE II Clinical Study; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical 1Q Loss $12.4M; 10/05/2018 – VIVEVE MEDICAL INC – DURBIN WILL ALSO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical Sees 2018 Rev $22M-$24M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Viveve Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIVE)

Analysts await Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 56.41% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Viveve Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% EPS growth.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company has market cap of $2.91 million. The firm offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It currently has negative earnings. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally.

More notable recent Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vive la Blockchain: Why the French Government is Embracing Blockchain and Implementing Regulation – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viveve announces reverse stock split – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: ESMO Conference Gets Underway, J&J’s Darzalex Snags Another Approval, Kaleido Biosciences CFO To Leave – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viveve Medical files for equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Leaps On Trial Results, Pacira Set To Join SmallCap 600 Index, Positive Readout For Amgen’s Blood Cancer Drug – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.