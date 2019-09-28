Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) Reaches $5.01 Low on Sep, 28; MBT Financial (MBTF) Sentiment Is 1.19

MBT Financial Corp (MBTF) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.55, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 31 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 26 cut down and sold positions in MBT Financial Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 11.59 million shares, up from 10.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding MBT Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 16 Increased: 19 New Position: 12.

The stock of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) reached all time low today, Sep, 28 and still has $4.76 target or 5.00% below today’s $5.01 share price. This indicates more downside for the $2.91M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.76 PT is reached, the company will be worth $145,700 less. The stock decreased 7.90% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 425,066 shares traded or 242.55% up from the average. Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) has declined 91.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVE News: 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Viveve Medical; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical: Scheller Will Remain on Board; 10/05/2018 – VIVEVE MEDICAL INC VIVE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $22 MLN TO $24 MLN; 10/05/2018 – VIVEVE MEDICAL INC – DURBIN’S APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS PATRICIA SCHELLER’S DECISION TO STEP DOWN FROM HER POSITION AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Buys 9.1% of Viveve Medical; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical: Patricia Scheller Steps Down as CEO to Pursue Other Personal and Business Opportunities; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 2.9% Position in Viveve Medical; 10/05/2018 – VIVEVE MEDICAL INC VIVE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $22.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Viveve Medical; 10/05/2018 – VIVEVE NAMES SCOTT DURBIN AS CEO

Analysts await Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 56.41% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Viveve Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% EPS growth.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company has market cap of $2.91 million. The firm offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It currently has negative earnings. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 128,750 shares traded or 34.43% up from the average. MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF) has declined 4.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. The company has market cap of $222.31 million. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. It has a 22.52 P/E ratio. The firm also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,717 activity.