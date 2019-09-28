Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) Reaches $5.01 After 4.00% Down Move; Zagg (ZAGG) Shorts Up By 6.53%

The stock of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.90% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 425,066 shares traded or 242.55% up from the average. Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) has declined 91.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVE News: 10/05/2018 – Viveve Appoints Scott Durbin as CEO; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical Names Scott Durbin as CEO, Effective Immediately; 16/05/2018 – Viveve Announces Initiation of VIVEVE II Clinical Study; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 19/03/2018 – Viveve Announces FDA Approval of IDE to Conduct VIVEVE Il Clinical Study; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Viveve Geneveve Treatment of the Vaginal Introitus to Evaluate Safety and Efficacy (VIVEVE II); 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Buys New 1.3% Position in Viveve Medical; 10/05/2018 – VIVEVE MEDICAL INC VIVE.O -REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL REVENUE OF $22 MLN TO $24 MLNThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $2.91M company. It was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $4.81 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VIVE worth $116,560 less.

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) had an increase of 6.53% in short interest. ZAGG’s SI was 2.13 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.53% from 2.00 million shares previously. With 554,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)’s short sellers to cover ZAGG’s short positions. The SI to Zagg Inc’s float is 8.15%. The stock increased 5.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 532,782 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $182.14 million. The firm operates through ZAGG and mophie divisions. It has a 19.69 P/E ratio. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BRAVEN Launches Undeniably Rugged BRV Speaker Collection – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IFROGZ Adds AIRTIME PRO to Affordable Truly Wireless Earbuds Family – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zagg unveils new iPhone cases – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “InvisibleShield Debuts Glass Elite Screen Protection for the New Apple iPhone 11 Smartphones – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ZAGG Inc shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 6.33% more from 21.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 4,407 shares. 48,666 were reported by Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc. 40,186 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). The North Carolina-based Carroll Inc has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Sei has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Seizert Capital Prtn Lc invested in 37,677 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 281,091 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Ameritas Prns owns 2,279 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) or 342 shares. Da Davidson And holds 26,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Group Inc has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Moreover, Perritt Capital has 0.55% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 359,939 shares.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company has market cap of $2.91 million. The firm offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It currently has negative earnings. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally.

Analysts await Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 56.41% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Viveve Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% EPS growth.