Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) EPS Estimated At $-0.22; Sunoco Has 1 Sentiment

Sunoco Inc (SUN) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 38 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 38 reduced and sold positions in Sunoco Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 27.65 million shares, up from 27.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sunoco Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 21 Increased: 20 New Position: 18.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company has market cap of $19.67 million. The firm offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It currently has negative earnings. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 19.75 P/E ratio. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Analysts await Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 28.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.9 per share. SUN’s profit will be $52.97 million for 13.02 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Sunoco LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP for 233,391 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny owns 209,429 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Capital Management Llc has 0.55% invested in the company for 195,890 shares. The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has invested 0.35% in the stock. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia, a Iowa-based fund reported 7,000 shares.