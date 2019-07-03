Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical Inc. 1 0.95 N/A -1.63 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.24 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Viveve Medical Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -27.2% -6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Viveve Medical Inc. has a beta of 0.43 and its 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dynatronics Corporation has a -0.19 beta and it is 119.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viveve Medical Inc. are 4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Dynatronics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Viveve Medical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynatronics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Viveve Medical Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of Dynatronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 25.3% are Dynatronics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viveve Medical Inc. -12.57% -24.08% -55.78% -80.18% -77.78% -56.2% Dynatronics Corporation -1.12% -15.31% -31.4% -31.2% -38.97% -35.16%

For the past year Dynatronics Corporation has weaker performance than Viveve Medical Inc.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.